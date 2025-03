Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

March 4 (UPI) -- A Syrian ballet dancer got into the split position and balanced on a pair of ATVs for a ride lasting 1,541 feet, 11 inches to break a Guinness World Record.

Yara Khdair, 26, broke the record for the longest distance covered while performing a split on two moving ATVs, a record that required her to not touch anything with her arms while each of her legs balanced on a different vehicle.

The attempt in the United Arab Emirates also involved ATV drivers Mohamed Alblooshi and Abdulla Alhattawi.

"We actually didn't know each other beforehand but we met to make this record and they were really great partners," Khdair told Guinness World Records. "Of course, confidence was important and it was already there because I saw their performance and I was confident that we could achieve the number successfully."

The ATVs were required to maintain a speed of at least 3.1 mph for the duration of the attempt. Khdair successfully took the record with a distance of 1,541 feet, 11 inches.