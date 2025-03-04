Trending
March 4, 2025 / 11:23 AM

Coyote rescued from between fence and wall at elementary school

By Ben Hooper
March 4 (UPI) -- Emergency responders in Mexico came to the rescue of a coyote found trapped between a wall and a fence outside an elementary school.

Civil Protection Nuevo Leon said on social media that personnel responded Monday to the Laurens Institute in Monterrey, where a coyote had been spotted on the school's campus.

A video of the rescue shows crew members climbing to the roof of a small building outside the school so they could reach where the coyote was trapped between a wall and a fence.

The coyote was taken to a rehabilitation center to be checked out by veterinarians before returning to the wild.

