March 4 (UPI) -- Emergency responders in Mexico came to the rescue of a coyote found trapped between a wall and a fence outside an elementary school. Civil Protection Nuevo Leon said on social media that personnel responded Monday to the Laurens Institute in Monterrey, where a coyote had been spotted on the school's campus. A video of the rescue shows crew members climbing to the roof of a small building outside the school so they could reach where the coyote was trapped between a wall and a fence. The coyote was taken to a rehabilitation center to be checked out by veterinarians before returning to the wild.