March 4 (UPI) -- A serial Guinness World Record breaker bested one of his own titles by folding and throwing a paper plane in just 5.12 seconds.

David Rush, who holds the most concurrent Guinness World Records titles, attempted to beat his own record for the fastest time to fold and throw a paper airplane during a visit to Guinness World Records headquarters in London.

Rush previously set the record at 6.15 seconds, and managed to break his own record with a time of 5.12 seconds.

"While the paper airplane may not win any awards for aesthetics, it's undoubtedly the most beautiful one I've ever made (and is now housed in the Guinness World Records cabinet in London)," Rush wrote online. "It's proof that sometimes, speed and precision outweigh perfection."