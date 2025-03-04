Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

March 4 (UPI) -- The California Highway Patrol entered into an "extremely slow-speed pursuit" when an opossum was found trying to cross the upper deck of the Bay Bridge in San Francisco.

CHP San Francisco Area said an officer responded to a call about an opossum on the bridge and was able to locate the animal near Treasure Island.

"As CHP San Francisco Motor Officer Pack located the opossum, an extremely slow speed pursuit was initiated as the opossum failed to yield to Officer Pack's directions," CHP San Francisco said on social media. "The opossum continued westbound in its attempt to evade, even attempting to turn around and escape going the wrong way against traffic."

The chase was soon joined by a witness and the owner of nonprofit rescue shelter Jelly's Place.

"Our furry opossum friend was safely detained and removed from a dangerous location without further incident," the post said.

A follow-up post revealed the opossum had been taken to WildCare in San Rafael, where personnel discovered the female animal was carrying a pouch full of babies that "seemed to be unscathed by the incident."

"While we can't say for sure, burns to her tail and feet seem to indicate she was probably taking shelter inside a vehicle's engine bay and likely fell out when she got too hot or after going over a bump in the roadway," the CHP said.