March 3 (UPI) -- An Oklahoma toddler called 911 with a report of "emergency doughnuts" and local police sprang into action to deliver.

The Moore Police Department shared the audio of a 911 call involving a toddler who was allowed to play with an old cellphone and discovered it still had emergency calling enabled.

The boy requested "emergency doughnuts" before telling the dispatcher to "have a good day."

"Old cell phones may be unable to use high-speed data networks, take photos or play music, but they can still call 911 in an emergency," the department said. "As long as an old cell phone is functional, it can be used in an emergency."

In the case of the toddler, named Bennett, his request for "emergency doughnuts" did not go unheeded, as police visited his home to deliver some snacks from Dunkin'.