Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
March 3, 2025 / 2:15 PM

Toddler playing with old cellphone calls 911 for 'emergency doughnuts'

By Ben Hooper
Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

March 3 (UPI) -- An Oklahoma toddler called 911 with a report of "emergency doughnuts" and local police sprang into action to deliver.

The Moore Police Department shared the audio of a 911 call involving a toddler who was allowed to play with an old cellphone and discovered it still had emergency calling enabled.

Advertisement

The boy requested "emergency doughnuts" before telling the dispatcher to "have a good day."

"Old cell phones may be unable to use high-speed data networks, take photos or play music, but they can still call 911 in an emergency," the department said. "As long as an old cell phone is functional, it can be used in an emergency."

In the case of the toddler, named Bennett, his request for "emergency doughnuts" did not go unheeded, as police visited his home to deliver some snacks from Dunkin'.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Blind and deaf dog rescued from N.C. storm drain
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Blind and deaf dog rescued from N.C. storm drain
March 3 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in North Carolina came to the assistance of a 16-year-old blind and deaf dog who found himself trapped in a storm drain.
Man wins over $200 in lawsuit over movie theater showing too many commercials
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Man wins over $200 in lawsuit over movie theater showing too many commercials
March 3 (UPI) -- An Indian man was awarded more than $200 in compensation when he sued a movie theater chain for showing too many commercials before a film.
'Megalodon' goldfish found in Pennsylvania waterway
Odd News // 4 hours ago
'Megalodon' goldfish found in Pennsylvania waterway
March 3 (UPI) -- The U.S. Fish and Wildlife service is reminding pet owners not to release their goldfish into waterways after researchers in Pennsylvania found a massive "megalodon."
Japanese park covering just 2 1/2 square feet is officially world's smallest
Odd News // 2 days ago
Japanese park covering just 2 1/2 square feet is officially world's smallest
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- A park in Nagaizumi, Japan, has been officially named the worl's smallest park, covering an area of just 2 1/2 square feet.
Advice from friend's uncle leads man to $100,000 lottery prize
Odd News // 2 days ago
Advice from friend's uncle leads man to $100,000 lottery prize
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- A Maryland man took some advice from a friend's uncle and ended up winning a $100,000 lottery prize.
Police round up loose iguana in Connecticut
Odd News // 3 days ago
Police round up loose iguana in Connecticut
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Police and animal control officers in Connecticut were able to reunite a resident with a highly unusual escaped pet: an iguana.
Deputy wrangles loose kangaroo in Texas
Odd News // 3 days ago
Deputy wrangles loose kangaroo in Texas
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Authorities in Texas said a deputy was called out to wrangle a kangaroo seen hopping loose while wearing a red jacket.
N.J. dog chases goose out onto thin ice, falls through
Odd News // 3 days ago
N.J. dog chases goose out onto thin ice, falls through
Feb. 27 (UPI) -- A New Jersey police officer came to the rescue of a dog that chased a goose out onto a frozen lake and fell through the thin ice.
Mass. police determine reported bear was most likely raccoon
Odd News // 3 days ago
Mass. police determine reported bear was most likely raccoon
Feb. 27 (UPI) -- A Massachusetts police department said a reported bear sighting in the city was most likely something else entirely: a raccoon.
Michigan dad gets $1.1 million lottery ticket as a birthday gift
Odd News // 3 days ago
Michigan dad gets $1.1 million lottery ticket as a birthday gift
Feb. 27 (UPI) -- A Michigan man bought his father a lottery ticket as a birthday gift and it turned out to be a $1.1 million winner.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Japanese park covering just 2 1/2 square feet is officially world's smallest
Japanese park covering just 2 1/2 square feet is officially world's smallest
Single strawberry raises controversy over $19 price tag
Single strawberry raises controversy over $19 price tag
Ontario couple collect big lottery prize for the second time
Ontario couple collect big lottery prize for the second time
'Megalodon' goldfish found in Pennsylvania waterway
'Megalodon' goldfish found in Pennsylvania waterway
Man wins over $200 in lawsuit over movie theater showing too many commercials
Man wins over $200 in lawsuit over movie theater showing too many commercials
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement