March 3, 2025 / 11:44 AM

'Megalodon' goldfish found in Pennsylvania waterway

By Ben Hooper
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said a gigantic goldfish was found in a Presque Isle, Pa., waterway. Photo courtesy of Matt Basista/USFWS
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said a gigantic goldfish was found in a Presque Isle, Pa., waterway. Photo courtesy of Matt Basista/USFWS

March 3 (UPI) -- The U.S. Fish and Wildlife service is reminding pet owners not to release their goldfish into waterways after researchers in Pennsylvania found a massive "megalodon."

The USFWS said researchers conducting an electrofishing survey in Presque Isle, Erie County, found a gigantic goldfish larger than researcher Corey Ketchum's hand.

"Your pet store goldfish after two years in the wild: 'Call me Megalodon,'" the USFWS said on social media.

The service said goldfish are an invasive species.

"They can turn lakes and waterways into murky messes, steal food from native fish and wreck water quality," the post said.

Officials wrote that goldfish may start out small, but they can become a big problem very quickly.

"One goldfish might not seem like a big deal, but they multiply fast," the USFWS said. "Goldfish spawn several times a season, and because they have no natural predators in most North American waters, their populations explode."

