Blind and deaf dog rescued from N.C. storm drain

Cary Animal Services and the Cary Fire Department came to the rescue of a 16-year-old small dog that fell into a storm drain. Photo courtesy of Cary Animal Services/Facebook

March 3 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in North Carolina came to the assistance of a 16-year-old blind and deaf dog who found himself trapped in a storm drain. Cary Animal Services said on social media that the dog, named Duffy, wandered off from his owner's house and a neighbor saw the canine vanish into a storm drain.

"She quickly called us for help and alerted his mom, who was away from home," the post said. "We were able to see Duffy in a culvert, but he quickly turned around and went back into a smaller pipe."

The Cary Fire Department was called in to bring specialized equipment to the scene.

"With people watching the outlets for the pipes that branched off, a firefighter readied to enter the drain. As he did, Duffy appeared like he knew it was time to stop this game," officials wrote.

Duffy was reunited with his human.

"Other than being wet and cold, it seems he is none the worst for wear," the post said.