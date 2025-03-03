Blind and deaf dog rescued from N.C. storm drain

|Advertisement
"She quickly called us for help and alerted his mom, who was away from home," the post said. "We were able to see Duffy in a culvert, but he quickly turned around and went back into a smaller pipe."
The Cary Fire Department was called in to bring specialized equipment to the scene.
"With people watching the outlets for the pipes that branched off, a firefighter readied to enter the drain. As he did, Duffy appeared like he knew it was time to stop this game," officials wrote.
Duffy was reunited with his human.
"Other than being wet and cold, it seems he is none the worst for wear," the post said.