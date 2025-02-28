Advertisement
Odd News
Feb. 28, 2025 / 4:04 PM

Advice from friend's uncle leads man to $100,000 lottery prize

By Ben Hooper
Advice from a friend's uncle led a Maryland man to win $100,000 from a scratch-off lottery ticket. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Advice from a friend's uncle led a Maryland man to win $100,000 from a scratch-off lottery ticket. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

Feb. 28 (UPI) -- A Maryland man took some advice from a friend's uncle and ended up winning a $100,000 lottery prize.

The Baltimore man told Maryland Lottery officials he was at Omega Grocery & Market in Baltimore with a group of friends when a friend's uncle encouraged him to buy a scratch-off ticket.

Advertisement

The man said he initially replied that he doesn't play lottery games.

"He told me to play anyway," the player said. "I didn't even know how to play it."

The man ended up selecting a $100,000 Crossword scratch-off ticket.

The player said he decided to simply scan the ticket right away instead of going through the process of revealing and playing letters, but the scanner came up with an error message.

He ended up scratching the ticket and showing it to his friend and the friend's uncle to see if he had won anything.

"They said, 'You have 10 words,'" the winner recalled, "and when I looked at the game, it said 10 words is $100,000!"

The man took his ticket to another store and confirmed his $100,000 prize using a working scanner.

"I had to step outside for a minute," he said. "I don't normally freak out, but I did this time."

Advertisement

The winner said his prize money will go into savings for the time being.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Japanese park covering just 2 1/2 square feet is officially world's smallest
Odd News // 15 hours ago
Japanese park covering just 2 1/2 square feet is officially world's smallest
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- A park in Nagaizumi, Japan, has been officially named the worl's smallest park, covering an area of just 2 1/2 square feet.
Police round up loose iguana in Connecticut
Odd News // 18 hours ago
Police round up loose iguana in Connecticut
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Police and animal control officers in Connecticut were able to reunite a resident with a highly unusual escaped pet: an iguana.
Deputy wrangles loose kangaroo in Texas
Odd News // 19 hours ago
Deputy wrangles loose kangaroo in Texas
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Authorities in Texas said a deputy was called out to wrangle a kangaroo seen hopping loose while wearing a red jacket.
N.J. dog chases goose out onto thin ice, falls through
Odd News // 1 day ago
N.J. dog chases goose out onto thin ice, falls through
Feb. 27 (UPI) -- A New Jersey police officer came to the rescue of a dog that chased a goose out onto a frozen lake and fell through the thin ice.
Mass. police determine reported bear was most likely raccoon
Odd News // 1 day ago
Mass. police determine reported bear was most likely raccoon
Feb. 27 (UPI) -- A Massachusetts police department said a reported bear sighting in the city was most likely something else entirely: a raccoon.
Michigan dad gets $1.1 million lottery ticket as a birthday gift
Odd News // 1 day ago
Michigan dad gets $1.1 million lottery ticket as a birthday gift
Feb. 27 (UPI) -- A Michigan man bought his father a lottery ticket as a birthday gift and it turned out to be a $1.1 million winner.
Single strawberry raises controversy over $19 price tag
Odd News // 1 day ago
Single strawberry raises controversy over $19 price tag
Feb. 27 (UPI) -- A piece of pricey produce is causing controversy on social media after an influencer posted a TikTok video where she taste-tested a single strawberry with a $19 price tag.
Dog rescued from deep well underneath Texas house
Odd News // 1 day ago
Dog rescued from deep well underneath Texas house
Feb. 27 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in Texas shared the "rescue story of a lifetime," which involved firefighters, a dog and a deep well under a house.
Road construction crew helps wrangle loose cow on Las Vegas highway
Odd News // 1 day ago
Road construction crew helps wrangle loose cow on Las Vegas highway
Feb. 27 (UPI) -- A Nevada Department of Transportation road construction crew became amateur cowboys for a day after a runaway bovine found its way onto a Las Vegas highway.
Critically endangered eastern bongo born at Florida zoo
Odd News // 2 days ago
Critically endangered eastern bongo born at Florida zoo
Feb. 26 (UPI) -- A Florida zoo announced the birth of an eastern bongo, a critically endangered antelope native to sub-Saharan Africa.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Ontario couple collect big lottery prize for the second time
Ontario couple collect big lottery prize for the second time
Single strawberry raises controversy over $19 price tag
Single strawberry raises controversy over $19 price tag
Michigan dad gets $1.1 million lottery ticket as a birthday gift
Michigan dad gets $1.1 million lottery ticket as a birthday gift
Japanese park covering just 2 1/2 square feet is officially world's smallest
Japanese park covering just 2 1/2 square feet is officially world's smallest
Deputy wrangles loose kangaroo in Texas
Deputy wrangles loose kangaroo in Texas
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement