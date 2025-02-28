Japanese park covering just 2 1/2 square feet is officially world's smallest

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

Feb. 28 (UPI) -- A park in Nagaizumi, Japan, has been officially named the worl's smallest park, covering an area of just 2 1/2 square feet.

The park near Nagaizumi Town Hall, about an hour's drive from Tokyo, was created in 1988 after a worker at the construction management division of Nagaizumi Town returned from a trip to the United States.

Advertisement

The worker had encountered Mill Ends Park in Portland, Ore., which previously held the record at 3.1 square feet.

"So, they wanted to create an even smaller park," Shuji Koyama, a team leader at the construction management division, told Guinness World Records.

The park was completed in 1988, but the city didn't bring in a Guinness World Records adjudicator to officially measure it until December.

The Nagaizumi park has now been certified as the smallest in the world.

"We want to continue maintaining the park with the community, as well as creating a landscape that is more social media friendly, so that even more people will find attractions of our town," Koyama said.