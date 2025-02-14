Trending
Odd News
Feb. 14, 2025 / 1:47 PM

Brazilian couple celebrate 84 years, 77 days of marriage

By Ben Hooper
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- A Brazilian couple whose wedding was in 1940 officially took the Guinness World Record for the longest marriage for a living couple.

Manoel Angelim Dino, 105, and Maria de Sousa Dino, 101, were awarded the title when Guinness World Records and LongeviQuest, a website that tracks data about centenarians and super-centenarians, verified they had been married for 84 years and 77 days as of Valentine's Day.

The duo met in 1936 and were married at the chapel of Boa Ventura in Ceará, Brazil, in 1940.

The couple raised 13 children, and now have 55 grandchildren, 54 great-grandchildren and 12 great-great-grandchildren.

The longest marriage ever lasted for 88 years and 349 days. David Jacob Hiller and Sarah Davy Hiller were married in 1809 in Canada.

