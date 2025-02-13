Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

Feb. 13 (UPI) -- The Odessa Zoo in Ukraine announced an unusual duo won its annual "Couple of the Year" contest: a cat and a sheep.

The zoo said on social media that Masazhik the cat and Bagel the lamb were chosen as this year's Couple of the Year, beating several same-species pairs including lemurs, tigers and porcupines.

Advertisement

The finalists were revealed in a YouTube video earlier in the week, and the winning pair were unveiled Thursday on Facebook.

Masazhik, whose name translates to "massage therapist," can often be seen perched on Bagel's back.

The duo will be officially presented with their Couple of the Year title at a public ceremony on Valentine's Day.

The Couple of the Year award is an annual tradition at the zoo. Last year's winners were a pair of mated sheep.