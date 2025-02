The Washington State Animal Response Team came to the rescue of a mule found stuck in thick, knee-deep mud. Photo courtesy of the Washington State Animal Response Team/Facebook

Feb. 13 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers and veterinarians teamed up in Washington to rescue a mule trapped in a knee-deep mud hole. The Washington State Animal Response Team said on social media that crews responded alongside local veterinarians when the mule was found trapped in a muddy pasture with multiple sinkholes. Advertisement

The rescuers used plywood to create platforms so they could safely approach the mule and assess its condition.

They used water to loosen the thick mud and outfitted the mule with rescue straps so it could be pulled to solid ground.

The rescue team set up a tripod to help the mule stand up, but the animal was able to stand on its own after about a half hour.