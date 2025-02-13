Lottery ticket lost for months turns out to be $100,000 winner

|Advertisement
Tracy told lottery officials she misplaced the ticket before she could check whether it was a winner.
The ticket finally resurfaced this month in Tracy's vehicle, and she was pleased to see the 180-day time limit for claiming a prize had not yet elapsed.
Tracy's husband scanned the ticket at a local store, and a message to visit the ASL Claim Center had them thinking they won over $500.
The couple looked up the numbers from the drawing and were shocked to learn they had actually won $100,000.
"I'm just in shock, really," Tracy told lottery officials. "We're excited!"
Tracy said the prize money will allow her family to pay off their debts.