Lottery ticket lost for months turns out to be $100,000 winner

An Arkansas woman's Powerball ticket was lost in her car for several months before she discovered it was a $100,000 winner. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 13 (UPI) -- An Arkansas woman who misplaced her Powerball ticket for several months rediscovered the slip of paper just in time to discover it was worth $100,000. The Arkansas Scholarship Lottery said the Jonesboro winner, named Tracy H., bought a ticket for the Aug. 31 Powerball drawing from the Kum & Go store on East Johnson Avenue in Jonesboro.

Tracy told lottery officials she misplaced the ticket before she could check whether it was a winner.

The ticket finally resurfaced this month in Tracy's vehicle, and she was pleased to see the 180-day time limit for claiming a prize had not yet elapsed.

Tracy's husband scanned the ticket at a local store, and a message to visit the ASL Claim Center had them thinking they won over $500.

The couple looked up the numbers from the drawing and were shocked to learn they had actually won $100,000.

"I'm just in shock, really," Tracy told lottery officials. "We're excited!"

Tracy said the prize money will allow her family to pay off their debts.

