Feb. 13 (UPI) -- An animal rescue group on New York's Long Island came to the rescue of a deer that wandered out onto a frozen river and fell through the ice.

Strong Island Animal Rescue League posted a video to Facebook showing the rescue that took place at Southaven Park in Yaphank, Suffolk County.

Strong Island rescuer Frankie Floridia teamed up with Ryan Gilmartin, of the Evelyn Alexander Wildlife Rescue Center, to find a way to rescue the 3-year-old doe from the frigid water.

They said the ice posed a serious challenge in attempting to paddle out to the deer.

"As we were going out, it kept getting thicker and thicker," Gilmartin told WABC-TV. "Until right around the deer, it got thin enough for us to keep pushing right through."

The men brought the deer back to shore and she was taken to the Evelyn Alexander Wildlife Rescue Center, where officials said she is doing well and will be returned to the wild in a few days.

"Oh it's amazing," Floridia said. "Seeing her standing, seeing her able to live another life, it's just a great feeling."