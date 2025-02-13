Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Feb. 13, 2025 / 2:11 PM

104-year-old woman celebrates birthday by going to jail

By Ben Hooper
Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

Feb. 13 (UPI) -- A New York woman celebrated her 104th birthday by crossing an item off her bucket list: visiting the local jail.

The Livingston County Sheriff's Office said the woman, named Loretta, told staff at the Avon Nursing Home that she wanted to celebrate her 104th birthday with a visit to the Livingston County Jail.

Advertisement

The Sheriff's Office agreed to the request, and Loretta was treated to a tour of the lock-up facility.

"Before her tour, we celebrated with some coffee and cake," the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post. "And she told the sheriff that the secret to living a long life is to 'mind your business!'"

The post said Loretta "had a great time touring our jail facility."

"We are so glad that we were able to make her birthday wishes come true," officials wrote. "Thank you for all the laughs today and for being a great sport!"

Read More

Latest Headlines

Cat, sheep win 'Couple of the Year' award at Ukraine zoo
Odd News // 55 minutes ago
Cat, sheep win 'Couple of the Year' award at Ukraine zoo
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- The Odessa Zoo in Ukraine announced an unusual duo won its annual "Couple of the Year" contest: a cat and a sheep.
Mule rescued from thick mud in Washington
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Mule rescued from thick mud in Washington
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers and veterinarians teamed up in Washington to rescue a mule trapped in a knee-deep mud hole.
14-year-old 'human calculator' breaks 6 world records in one day
Odd News // 22 hours ago
14-year-old 'human calculator' breaks 6 world records in one day
Feb. 12 (UPI) -- A 14-year-old "human calculator" from India put his mental math to the test and broke six Guinness World Records in a single day.
Michigan man tries wife's preferred lottery game, wins $500,000
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Michigan man tries wife's preferred lottery game, wins $500,000
Feb. 12 (UPI) -- A Michigan man took a cue from his wife and bought a scratch-off lottery ticket that earned him a $500,000 prize.
Miss. police seek escaped emu for 'felony fleeing and disorderly conduct'
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Miss. police seek escaped emu for 'felony fleeing and disorderly conduct'
Feb. 12 (UPI) -- Police in Mississippi are asking residents to be on the lookout for an unusual suspect wanted for "felony fleeing and disorderly conduct" -- an emu.
Zoo holding auction for paintings made by penguins, giraffes
Odd News // 1 day ago
Zoo holding auction for paintings made by penguins, giraffes
Feb. 12 (UPI) -- A New York Zoo offered a sneak preview of some of the artwork that will be available at its upcoming gala auction: creations by animals including penguins, giraffes, sloths, capybaras and others.
Opossum eats entire Costco chocolate cake in Nebraska yard
Odd News // 1 day ago
Opossum eats entire Costco chocolate cake in Nebraska yard
Feb. 12 (UPI) -- An opossum was treated at a Nebraska animal hospital after wandering into a family's back yard and gorging itself on an entire chocolate mousse cake from Cosco.
Cow escapes trailer, wanders residential neighborhood
Odd News // 1 day ago
Cow escapes trailer, wanders residential neighborhood
Feb. 12 (UPI) -- Police in Eugene, Ore., responded to a residential neighborhood where a cow that fell from a passing trailer was found wandering loose.
African fox escapes enclosure at California zoo
Odd News // 1 day ago
African fox escapes enclosure at California zoo
Feb. 12 (UPI) -- A California zoo is asking visitors to be on the lookout for a bat-eared fox that escaped from its enclosure, but is believed to still be somewhere on the grounds.
Coyote rescued from nearly empty retention pond in California
Odd News // 1 day ago
Coyote rescued from nearly empty retention pond in California
Feb. 11 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in California came to the assistance of a coyote that wandered out into a retention pond and was unable to climb back out.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Company offers $45-per-fish bounty on 27,000 escaped salmon
Company offers $45-per-fish bounty on 27,000 escaped salmon
14-year-old 'human calculator' breaks 6 world records in one day
14-year-old 'human calculator' breaks 6 world records in one day
Opossum eats entire Costco chocolate cake in Nebraska yard
Opossum eats entire Costco chocolate cake in Nebraska yard
Zoo holding auction for paintings made by penguins, giraffes
Zoo holding auction for paintings made by penguins, giraffes
Miss. police seek escaped emu for 'felony fleeing and disorderly conduct'
Miss. police seek escaped emu for 'felony fleeing and disorderly conduct'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement