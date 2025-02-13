104-year-old woman celebrates birthday by going to jail

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

Feb. 13 (UPI) -- A New York woman celebrated her 104th birthday by crossing an item off her bucket list: visiting the local jail.

The Livingston County Sheriff's Office said the woman, named Loretta, told staff at the Avon Nursing Home that she wanted to celebrate her 104th birthday with a visit to the Livingston County Jail.

The Sheriff's Office agreed to the request, and Loretta was treated to a tour of the lock-up facility.

"Before her tour, we celebrated with some coffee and cake," the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post. "And she told the sheriff that the secret to living a long life is to 'mind your business!'"

The post said Loretta "had a great time touring our jail facility."

"We are so glad that we were able to make her birthday wishes come true," officials wrote. "Thank you for all the laughs today and for being a great sport!"