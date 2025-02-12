Michigan man tries wife's preferred lottery game, wins $500,000

A Michigan man who normally sticks to lottery drawings decided to buy some of his wife's preferred scratch-offs and ended up winning $500,000. Photo courtesy of the Michigan Lottery

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe Feb. 12 (UPI) -- A Michigan man took a cue from his wife and bought a scratch-off lottery ticket that earned him a $500,000 prize. The 56-year-old Isabella County man told Michigan Lottery officials he is a regular lottery player, but normally buys tickets for various drawings. Advertisement

"I typically buy draw game tickets, and my wife plays instant games," the player said. "She had been having some good luck on the Lincoln game, so I decided to skip the draw games and just get Lincoln tickets."

The man bought his tickets from the Winn EZ Mart on Winn Road in Winn and took them home to present to his wife.

"I gave the tickets to my wife to scratch, and since she wasn't wearing her glasses, she handed one to me and asked: 'What does this mean?' as she pointed to the money bag symbol. I said 'this' is a really, really big winner," the player recalled.

The man said his $500,000 prize will go into savings.

Advertisement