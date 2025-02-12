Cow escapes trailer, wanders residential neighborhood

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

Feb. 12 (UPI) -- Police in Eugene, Ore., responded to a residential neighborhood where a cow that fell from a passing trailer was found wandering loose.

The Eugene Police Department said a community service officer responded to the neighborhood in the area of 36th Avenue and Willamette Street following a report of a loose cow.

"Reports stated the cow was spotted falling out of a trailer, and the driver did not realize it," the department said on social media.

A pair of residents named Sarah and Amira were able to coax the cow into a yard, but the bovine fled when the community service officer arrived with an officer for backup.

The officers pursued the cow until they were able to corner it in another home's back yard.

Lane County Animal Welfare arrived on the scene and helped transport the cow to a safe facility in Greenhill.

The cow's owner eventually realized the animal was missing and contacted police, who were able to facilitate a reunion.

Police nicknamed the cow Houdini, saying the animal "is definitely a master escape artist."