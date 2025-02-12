Trending
Odd News
Feb. 12, 2025 / 4:04 PM

14-year-old 'human calculator' breaks 6 world records in one day

By Ben Hooper
Feb. 12 (UPI) -- A 14-year-old "human calculator" from India put his mental math to the test and broke six Guinness World Records in a single day.

Aaryan Shukla, 14, of Maharashtra, set his first Guinness World Record about a year ago, when he took on the record for the fastest time to mentally add 50 five-digit numbers on the set of Italian TV series Lo Sho Dei Record.

Shukla, who accomplished the feat in a time of only 25.19 seconds, was invited to Dubai by Guinness World Records and now has six more titles to his name.

In a single day, Shukla broke the records for the fastest time to mentally add 100 four-digit numbers (30.9 seconds), fastest time to mentally add 200 four-digit numbers (1 minute, 9.68 seconds), fastest time to mentally add 50 five-digit numbers (18.71 seconds), fastest time to mentally divide a 20-digit number by a ten-digit number (5 minutes, 42 seconds), fastest time to mentally multiply two five-digit numbers (51.69 seconds) and fastest time to mentally multiply two eight-digit numbers (2 minutes, 35.41 seconds).

Shukla, nicknamed the "Human Calculator" by Guinness World Records, said he practices math for five to six hours a day to keep his mind sharp for competitions.

Shukla's father said his family doesn't know where the boy's skills come from.

"We are a normal family. Aaryan is a one in a billion kind of person, but I don't think that we are a family of mental calculators," he said.

