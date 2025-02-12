Trending
Odd News
Feb. 12, 2025 / 3:42 PM

Miss. police seek escaped emu for 'felony fleeing and disorderly conduct'

By Ben Hooper
Police in Batesville, Miss., released a wanted poster for an emu on the loose in the area. Photo by Batesville MS Police Department/Facebook
Police in Batesville, Miss., released a wanted poster for an emu on the loose in the area. Photo by Batesville MS Police Department/Facebook

Feb. 12 (UPI) -- Police in Mississippi are asking residents to be on the lookout for an unusual suspect wanted for "felony fleeing and disorderly conduct" -- an emu.

The Batesville Police Department said the escaped emu was last seen on Highway 6, near the Co-Op and Hyundai dealership in Batesville.

Police shared a wanted poster for "Emu the Great," saying the Australia-native bird is wanted for "felony fleeing and disorderly conduct."

"Please use all caution if you come in contact with this suspect," the poster reads. "Is known to charge at anyone standing in the way of its freedom."

The department cautioned anyone who spots the emu not to honk their car horns.

"She is scared and the owners have got a team helping them to get her back home safe," the post said. "If you spot her please notify us. We will get in touch with the owners."

