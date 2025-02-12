|Advertisement
Police shared a wanted poster for "Emu the Great," saying the Australia-native bird is wanted for "felony fleeing and disorderly conduct."
"Please use all caution if you come in contact with this suspect," the poster reads. "Is known to charge at anyone standing in the way of its freedom."
The department cautioned anyone who spots the emu not to honk their car horns.
"She is scared and the owners have got a team helping them to get her back home safe," the post said. "If you spot her please notify us. We will get in touch with the owners."