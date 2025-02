The Living Desert Zoo and Gardens in California is asking visitors to keep a lookout for a bat-eared fox that escaped from its enclosure but is still believed to be wandering the grounds. Photo courtesy of the Living Desert/Facebook

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe Feb. 12 (UPI) -- A California zoo is asking visitors to be on the lookout for a bat-eared fox that escaped from its enclosure, but is believed to still be somewhere on the grounds. Officials at the Living Desert Zoo and Gardens in Palm Desert said the female bat-eared fox escaped from its enclosure Monday and was seen wandering zoo grounds at multiple points through the ensuing night. Advertisement

Zookeepers said they suspect the fox, native to Africa, is likely hunting for insects in one of the facility's gardens.

The animal is not dangerous to humans, but anyone who spots the loose fox is being asked to keep a safe distance and alert zoo personnel to its location.