Odd News
Feb. 12, 2025 / 1:43 PM

Zoo holding auction for paintings made by penguins, giraffes

By Ben Hooper
Feb. 12 (UPI) -- A New York Zoo offered a sneak preview of some of the artwork that will be available at its upcoming gala auction: creations by animals including penguins, giraffes, sloths, capybaras and others.

The Animal Adventure Park and Preserve in Harpursville announced the Dream Big Gala: Night Out on the Town, scheduled for March 15, will feature a silent auction for works of art created by several of the species that call the zoo home.

Zookeepers said they use various methods to encourage the animals to paint as a fun enrichment activity.

"With our penguins as well, the easiest way for me to get them to paint is with food," Zookeeper Mikayla Conway told WBNG-TV. "They are very food motivated, and if some days they don't feel like using food, they will chase around a cat laser."

The zoo offered some sneak previews on social media, sharing photos of animals including penguins, capybaras, sloths and giraffes painting.

"Our artists are hard at work putting the finishing touches on their masterpieces for the Animal Art Auction," the post said.

Animal art aficionados who won't be in attendance at the gala will have the opportunity to place bids online, the zoo said.

