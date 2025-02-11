Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe Feb. 11 (UPI) -- Residents of Las Vegas and the surrounding areas spotted a large white streak in the evening sky that prompted speculation online but turned out to be a SpaceX rocket. The white streak was seen in the sky just after 6 p.m. Monday over Nevada and Arizona, prompting witnesses to speculate about possibilities including UFO activity. Advertisement The streak was determined to have been a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket that launched at 6:09 p.m. from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California, about 400 miles west of Las Vegas. The rocket was carrying 23 Starlink satellites into orbit. Read More Minnesota man plays world's fastest round of disc golf Company offers $45-per-fish bounty on 27,000 escaped salmon Plane grounded for two days after stowaway cat enters electrical bay