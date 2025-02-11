Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Feb. 11, 2025 / 1:39 PM

Company offers $45-per-fish bounty on 27,000 escaped salmon

By Ben Hooper
Seafood company Mowi is offering a $45-per fish bounty on 27,000 salmon that escaped from a fish farm off the coast of Trom, Norway. File Photo by Jim Bryant/UPI
Seafood company Mowi is offering a $45-per fish bounty on 27,000 salmon that escaped from a fish farm off the coast of Trom, Norway. File Photo by Jim Bryant/UPI | License Photo

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

Feb. 11 (UPI) -- A seafood company that lost about 27,000 salmon from a fish farm off the coast of Norway is offering a bounty of about $45 per fugitive fish caught.

Mowi, the world's largest producer of farmed salmon, said about a quarter of its 105,000 salmon escaped Sunday night from a fish farm in Troms and entered the waters of northwest Norway.

Advertisement

The company said the fence separating the farm from open waters was damaged by stormy weather in the area.

The company called on registered fishing professionals in the country to bring any of the fugitive salmon caught to designated "reception centers," where they will be paid about $45 per fish.

Vegard Oen Hatten of the Norwegian Directorate of Fisheries said companies are normally only allowed to conduct recapture operations within 1,640 feet of their facilities, but Mowi was ordered to expand the range of its search for the missing salmon due to the massive scale of the escape.

Experts said the escaped fish could pose a major risk to wild salmon in the area. They said the escaped salmon compete for the same spawning grounds and could spread infections such as sea lice.

Advertisement

Experts also said studies have found interbreeding between wild and captive salmon leads to offspring with a much lower survival rate.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Minnesota man plays world's fastest round of disc golf
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Minnesota man plays world's fastest round of disc golf
Feb. 11 (UPI) -- A Minnesota man who considers himself a "recreational" disc golf player broke a world record in the sport by completing a full 18-hole round of disc golf in 4 minutes and 58.76 seconds.
Plane grounded for two days after stowaway cat enters electrical bay
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Plane grounded for two days after stowaway cat enters electrical bay
Feb. 11 (UPI) -- A Ryanair flight bound for Germany was grounded for two days in Rome after a stowaway cat was found to have climbed into the plane's electrical bay.
Thousands of chopsticks spill onto California highway
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Thousands of chopsticks spill onto California highway
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- California Highway Patrol officers were left playing "a giant game of pick-up sticks" when a truck spilled its load of chopsticks onto the highway.
Leftover spare change earns Michigan man big lottery jackpot
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Leftover spare change earns Michigan man big lottery jackpot
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- A Michigan man who had some spare change after buying groceries decided to spend it on a lottery ticket that earned him a prize of $25,000 a year for life.
World's tallest water buffalo is more than 6 feet tall
Odd News // 1 day ago
World's tallest water buffalo is more than 6 feet tall
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- A 3-year-old water buffalo living at a farm in Thailand has been named the tallest in the world, with a height of 6 feet and .8 inches from hoof to withers.
Wandering monkey blamed for nationwide power outage in Sri Lanka
Odd News // 1 day ago
Wandering monkey blamed for nationwide power outage in Sri Lanka
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- Officials in Sri Lanka said a monkey in the wrong place at the wrong time was to blame for a power blackout that affected the entire nation.
Apple juggler takes 198 bites in one minute
Odd News // 1 day ago
Apple juggler takes 198 bites in one minute
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- Serial Guinness World Record-breaker David Rush took his juggling skills -- and his snacking prowess -- to the extreme by taking 198 bites out of three apples while juggling the fruits for one minute.
Stuck horse hoisted out of septic tank in Colorado
Odd News // 1 day ago
Stuck horse hoisted out of septic tank in Colorado
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- Emergency responders in Colorado came together to conduct an unusual rescue after a horse was found with the back half of its body stuck in a septic tank.
Firefighters use ropes to rescue deer stranded on the ice
Odd News // 3 days ago
Firefighters use ropes to rescue deer stranded on the ice
Feb. 7 (UPI) -- Firefighters in British Columbia ventured out onto a frozen river to rescue a deer that wandered onto the ice and found itself unable to stand on the slippery surface.
Grocery trip to Walmart earns S.C. woman a $140,000 lottery jackpot
Odd News // 3 days ago
Grocery trip to Walmart earns S.C. woman a $140,000 lottery jackpot
Feb. 7 (UPI) -- A South Carolina woman made a trip to the store for groceries and brought home a lottery ticket worth $140,000.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Thousands of chopsticks spill onto California highway
Thousands of chopsticks spill onto California highway
Wandering monkey blamed for nationwide power outage in Sri Lanka
Wandering monkey blamed for nationwide power outage in Sri Lanka
Reptile wrangler removes 102 venomous snakes from a single property
Reptile wrangler removes 102 venomous snakes from a single property
World's tallest water buffalo is more than 6 feet tall
World's tallest water buffalo is more than 6 feet tall
Apple juggler takes 198 bites in one minute
Apple juggler takes 198 bites in one minute
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement