A Kentucky woman said her craving for a Dairy Queen Blizzard led to her winning $1 million from a scratch-off lottery ticket. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 11 (UPI) -- A Kentucky woman went out to get some ice cream from Dairy Queen and ended up winning a $1 million lottery prize. The player told Kentucky Lottery officials she had a hankering for a Dairy Queen Blizzard last week, and while on her way to the eatery she stopped at the Mount Sterling Shell station to buy a Kentucky Jackpot scratch-off ticket. Advertisement

She scratched the $20 ticket off in her car, revealing a $1 million prize.

"I scratched it from left to right," the player said. "I thought, 'well I won my $20 back.' I thought it was $100 at first but then I saw the comma, so there was more. I noticed the smaller zeroes and knew it was a big one."

The woman said she was so excited that she ended up canceling her ice cream trip.

The winner said she and her fiance will use the winnings to pay off medical bills and other debts.