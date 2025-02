A Ryanair plane was grounded for two days in Rome after a cat was found to have climbed into the electrical bay. File Photo by EPA-EFE

Feb. 11 (UPI) -- A Ryanair flight bound for Germany was grounded for two days in Rome after a stowaway cat was found to have climbed into the plane's electrical bay. The Boeing 737 had been scheduled to take passengers to Germany last week, but the flight was delayed when crew members heard meowing coming from the plane's inner workings.

Engineers discovered the cat was in the vehicle's electrical bay, and their attempts to reach the feline only caused it to flee further into the mechanism.

The plane was grounded, with engineers raising fears that the cat could cause potentially catastrophic damage while in the air.

A door was left open and the cat finally exited the plane on its own after about two days on the tarmac.

The plane finally departed for Germany on Monday.