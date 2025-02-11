Trending
Feb. 11, 2025 / 4:33 PM

Coyote rescued from nearly-empty retention pond in California

By Ben Hooper
Feb. 11 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in California came to the assistance of a coyote that wandered out into a retention pond and was unable to climb back out.

The SPCA Montgomery County said rescuers responded to a call about a coyote stranded in a mostly-empty retention pond in Salinas.

"He had likely ventured into the pond chasing prey or looking for water and became stuck, unable to climb the slick, steep sides," the SPCA said in a Facebook post.

The coyote was captured after a "brief chase" and taken to the SPCA Wildlife Center for assessment.

The canine spent some time drying off at the wildlife center before being released back into the wild.

Ice cream craving leads to $1 million lottery prize
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Ice cream craving leads to $1 million lottery prize
Feb. 11 (UPI) -- A Kentucky woman went out to get some ice cream from Dairy Queen and ended up winning a $1 million lottery prize.
Large white streak in Las Vegas sky identified as SpaceX rocket
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Large white streak in Las Vegas sky identified as SpaceX rocket
Feb. 11 (UPI) -- Residents of Las Vegas and the surrounding areas spotted a large white streak in the evening sky that prompted speculation online but turned out to be a SpaceX rocket.
Minnesota man plays world's fastest round of disc golf
Odd News // 4 hours ago
Minnesota man plays world's fastest round of disc golf
Feb. 11 (UPI) -- A Minnesota man who considers himself a "recreational" disc golf player broke a world record in the sport by completing a full 18-hole round of disc golf in 4 minutes and 58.76 seconds.
Company offers $45-per-fish bounty on 27,000 escaped salmon
Odd News // 4 hours ago
Company offers $45-per-fish bounty on 27,000 escaped salmon
Feb. 11 (UPI) -- A seafood company that lost about 27,000 salmon from a fish farm off the coast of Norway is offering a bounty of about $45 per fugitive fish caught.
Plane grounded for two days after stowaway cat enters electrical bay
Odd News // 5 hours ago
Plane grounded for two days after stowaway cat enters electrical bay
Feb. 11 (UPI) -- A Ryanair flight bound for Germany was grounded for two days in Rome after a stowaway cat was found to have climbed into the plane's electrical bay.
Thousands of chopsticks spill onto California highway
Odd News // 1 day ago
Thousands of chopsticks spill onto California highway
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- California Highway Patrol officers were left playing "a giant game of pick-up sticks" when a truck spilled its load of chopsticks onto the highway.
Leftover spare change earns Michigan man big lottery jackpot
Odd News // 1 day ago
Leftover spare change earns Michigan man big lottery jackpot
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- A Michigan man who had some spare change after buying groceries decided to spend it on a lottery ticket that earned him a prize of $25,000 a year for life.
World's tallest water buffalo is more than 6 feet tall
Odd News // 1 day ago
World's tallest water buffalo is more than 6 feet tall
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- A 3-year-old water buffalo living at a farm in Thailand has been named the tallest in the world, with a height of 6 feet and .8 inches from hoof to withers.
Wandering monkey blamed for nationwide power outage in Sri Lanka
Odd News // 1 day ago
Wandering monkey blamed for nationwide power outage in Sri Lanka
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- Officials in Sri Lanka said a monkey in the wrong place at the wrong time was to blame for a power blackout that affected the entire nation.
Apple juggler takes 198 bites in one minute
Odd News // 1 day ago
Apple juggler takes 198 bites in one minute
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- Serial Guinness World Record-breaker David Rush took his juggling skills -- and his snacking prowess -- to the extreme by taking 198 bites out of three apples while juggling the fruits for one minute.
