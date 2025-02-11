Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

Feb. 11 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in California came to the assistance of a coyote that wandered out into a retention pond and was unable to climb back out.

The SPCA Montgomery County said rescuers responded to a call about a coyote stranded in a mostly-empty retention pond in Salinas.

"He had likely ventured into the pond chasing prey or looking for water and became stuck, unable to climb the slick, steep sides," the SPCA said in a Facebook post.

The coyote was captured after a "brief chase" and taken to the SPCA Wildlife Center for assessment.

The canine spent some time drying off at the wildlife center before being released back into the wild.