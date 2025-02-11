Trending
Odd News
Feb. 11, 2025 / 1:52 PM

Minnesota man plays world's fastest round of disc golf

By Ben Hooper
Feb. 11 (UPI) -- A Minnesota man who considers himself a "recreational" disc golf player broke a world record in the sport by completing a full 18-hole round of disc golf in 4 minutes and 58.76 seconds.

Jonathan Wolfrath, 30, said the record attempt combined two of his favorite recreational sports: disc golf and running.

"If running and disc golf had a baby it would be me," Wolfrath told Guinness World Records. "So, the universe whispered to me to do this record."

He went to a course in Fridley and broke the record for the fastest round of disc golf (individual) in 4 minutes, 58.76 seconds, besting the previous record of 7 minutes, 29.87 seconds.

Despite his apparent skills at the sport, Wolfrath said he only considers himself to be a "recreational" player.

"In the United States, it's a very social sport, where everyone just hangs out with their friends, drinking and playing disc golf," he said.

Wolfrath said he isn't finished attempting world records in the realm of disc golf.

"Look out for most disc golf holes played in 24 hours. That's mine," he said.

