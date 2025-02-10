Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

Feb. 10 (UPI) -- A 3-year-old water buffalo living at a farm in Thailand has been named the tallest in the world, with a height of 6 feet and .8 inches from hoof to withers.

King Kong, a resident of Ninlanee Farm in Nakhon Ratchasima is nearly 20 inches taller than the average adult water buffalo, Guinness World Records said.

Owner Suchart Booncharoen said King Kong's gargantuan size was apparent from the moment of his birth, resulting in his being appropriately named after the massive movie gorilla.

Farm employee Cherpatt Wutti said that despite the water buffalo's intimidating size, he's actually quite friendly and playful.

"He is very obedient. He loves to play around, he loves to be scratched, and running around with people," she said. He is really friendly and it's like having a big, powerful puppy on the farm."