Odd News
Feb. 10, 2025 / 4:09 PM

Leftover spare change earns Michigan man big lottery jackpot

By Ben Hooper
A Michigan man used some spare change leftover after a grocery store trip to buy a lottery ticket that earned him a prize of $25,000 a year for life. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
A Michigan man used some spare change leftover after a grocery store trip to buy a lottery ticket that earned him a prize of $25,000 a year for life. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

Feb. 10 (UPI) -- A Michigan man who had some spare change after buying groceries decided to spend it on a lottery ticket that earned him a prize of $25,000 a year for life.

James Daniel, 69, of Redford, told Michigan Lottery officials his journey to becoming a jackpot winner started with a normal trip to grocery store, followed by a stop at Jerry's Party Store on Warren Road in Westland.

"I had some change leftover after buying some groceries, so I decided to buy some Lucky for Life tickets," Daniel said. "I checked my numbers that night, and my eyes about popped out of my head when I got to the third line and say I had matched five numbers!"

Daniel said his disbelief was so strong he needed his family to double-check the ticket.

"I asked my wife and son to look at my ticket to be sure I was seeing it right. This is the largest prize I have ever won, and it is just unbelievable," he said.

Daniel said he plans to invest his winnings.

