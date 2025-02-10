Leftover spare change earns Michigan man big lottery jackpot

|Advertisement
"I had some change leftover after buying some groceries, so I decided to buy some Lucky for Life tickets," Daniel said. "I checked my numbers that night, and my eyes about popped out of my head when I got to the third line and say I had matched five numbers!"
Daniel said his disbelief was so strong he needed his family to double-check the ticket.
"I asked my wife and son to look at my ticket to be sure I was seeing it right. This is the largest prize I have ever won, and it is just unbelievable," he said.
Daniel said he plans to invest his winnings.