Feb. 10 (UPI) -- Emergency responders in Colorado came together to conduct an unusual rescue when a horse was found with the back half of its body stuck in a septic tank.

The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office said on social media that deputies from the Emergency Services department responded alongside personnel from Pueblo West Fire, Pueblo West Metro District, the Community Animal Rescue Team and a local veterinarian.

"The horse was sitting in chest-deep sewage with only her head and front hooves sticking above the ground when rescuers arrived," the post said. "She was wet, cold and shaking from being in the frigid liquid that was in the tank."

The veterinarian sedated the equine, which was then outfitted with straps around her belly and under her front legs.

The team then used a crane to hoist the horse out of the hole and deposit her on dry ground.

"We're happy to report the horse is awake, up on her feet and doing well," the sheriff's office said.