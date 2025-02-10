Trending
Feb. 10, 2025 / 1:11 PM

Apple juggler takes 198 bites in one minute

By Ben Hooper
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- Serial Guinness World Record-breaker David Rush took his juggling skills -- and his snacking prowess -- to the extreme by taking 198 bites out of three apples while juggling the fruits for one minute.

Rush, who holds the most concurrent Guinness World Records titles, previously set the record for most bites taken out of three apples while juggling at 164 during the 2018 MIT Juggling Convention.

He took aim at his own title during a visit to Guinness World Records headquarters in London.

"The rules are strict so each bite has to be small, precise, and fast," Rush wrote online. "There's no time to swallow (even though swallowing is allowed), so I had to spit out the bites while keeping the apples in motion (but only after my mouth couldn't hold anymore to be efficient)."

Rush successfully broke the record with 198 bites -- a rate of more than three bites per second.

