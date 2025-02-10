View this post on Instagram A post shared by CHP Hayward (@chp_hayward) Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe Feb. 10 (UPI) -- California Highway Patrol officers were left playing "a giant game of pick-up sticks" when a truck spilled its load of chopsticks onto the highway. The CHP's Hayward station said on social media that officers responded to a report of a traffic hazard on Interstate 580, near the Redwood Road exit, and arrived to find the "sticky situation." Advertisement "Turns out, someone turned the freeway into a giant game of pick-up sticks," the post said. "Unfortunately, this means a local restaurant might be short on utensils tonight." The CHP said the spill should serve as a reminder to all highway travelers to make sure their loads are properly secured. Read More Leftover spare change earns Michigan man big lottery jackpot World's tallest water buffalo is more than 6 feet tall Wandering monkey blamed for nationwide power outage in Sri Lanka