Feb. 10 (UPI) -- California Highway Patrol officers were left playing "a giant game of pick-up sticks" when a truck spilled its load of chopsticks onto the highway.

The CHP's Hayward station said on social media that officers responded to a report of a traffic hazard on Interstate 580, near the Redwood Road exit, and arrived to find the "sticky situation."

"Turns out, someone turned the freeway into a giant game of pick-up sticks," the post said. "Unfortunately, this means a local restaurant might be short on utensils tonight."

The CHP said the spill should serve as a reminder to all highway travelers to make sure their loads are properly secured.