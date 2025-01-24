Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in Washington, D.C., teamed up with police and firefighters to rescue a deer stranded in the icy Potomac River.

The Brandywine Valley SPCA said on social media that multiple calls came in about a deer in the frigid river near the Key Bridge.

The Washington Metropolitan Police Department's Harbor Patrol and DC Fire and EMS's Fireboat crew were called in to help, with rescuers using a hovercraft boat to reach the stranded deer.

"With cold temperatures and icy conditions making the rescue tricky, this dedicated team of heroes worked together to safely bring the deer to solid ground, where it got its footing and ran off," the SPCA said.