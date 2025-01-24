Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Jan. 24, 2025 / 3:56 PM

Deer rescued from frigid waters of Potomac River

By Ben Hooper
Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in Washington, D.C., teamed up with police and firefighters to rescue a deer stranded in the icy Potomac River.

The Brandywine Valley SPCA said on social media that multiple calls came in about a deer in the frigid river near the Key Bridge.

Advertisement

The Washington Metropolitan Police Department's Harbor Patrol and DC Fire and EMS's Fireboat crew were called in to help, with rescuers using a hovercraft boat to reach the stranded deer.

"With cold temperatures and icy conditions making the rescue tricky, this dedicated team of heroes worked together to safely bring the deer to solid ground, where it got its footing and ran off," the SPCA said.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Snake catcher takes barbecue apart to remove large python
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Snake catcher takes barbecue apart to remove large python
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- An Australian reptile wrangler responded to a Queensland home where a massive coastal carpet python was found hiding inside a resident's barbecue grill.
Wife's 'good feeling' leads Arkansas man to $200,000 lottery prize
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Wife's 'good feeling' leads Arkansas man to $200,000 lottery prize
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- An Arkansas man won a $200,000 prize from a scratch-off lottery ticket he bought because his wife "had a good feeling."
Wildlife officers rescue 30 cold-stunned sea turtles in Florida
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Wildlife officers rescue 30 cold-stunned sea turtles in Florida
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- A pair of wildlife officers in Florida rescued 30 cold-stunned sea turtles amid unusually low temperatures in the region.
Hemingway book returned to Connecticut library after 56 years
Odd News // 4 hours ago
Hemingway book returned to Connecticut library after 56 years
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- A copy of Ernest Hemingway's "The Sun Also Rises" was returned to a Connecticut library 56 years late, along with a note explaining the delay and a check to cover the cost of the book.
Shark takes a big bite out of surfer's board
Odd News // 4 hours ago
Shark takes a big bite out of surfer's board
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- An Australian surfer got into "a bit of a tussle" with a bronze whaler shark and was able to walk away uninjured -- but his board wasn't quite so lucky.
Athlete breaks world record with 44 pull-ups in one minute
Odd News // 1 day ago
Athlete breaks world record with 44 pull-ups in one minute
Jan. 23 (UPI) -- A Chinese fitness influencer broke a Guinness World Record when she completed 44 pull-ups in one minute.
Virginia woman's $100,000 Powerball win is her second major lottery prize
Odd News // 1 day ago
Virginia woman's $100,000 Powerball win is her second major lottery prize
Jan. 23 (UPI) -- A Virginia woman scored $100,000 from a Powerball drawing about two years after she collected $399,392 from an online lottery game.
iPhones with TikTok installed selling big on eBay after brief ban
Odd News // 1 day ago
iPhones with TikTok installed selling big on eBay after brief ban
Jan. 23 (UPI) -- Some iPhones with the TikTok app, which is currently unavailable in the Apple and Google app stores, are fetching big bucks on eBay in the wake of the video-sharing app's brief ban in the United States.
Puzzle prodigy breaks Guinness World Record in Kentucky
Odd News // 1 day ago
Puzzle prodigy breaks Guinness World Record in Kentucky
Jan. 23 (UPI) -- A Kentucky teenager with a talent for solving a type of puzzle known as a 15 puzzle broke a Guinness World Record by solving 10 of them in 1 minute, 16.13 seconds.
Haircuts interrupted when cow forces its way into barbershop
Odd News // 1 day ago
Haircuts interrupted when cow forces its way into barbershop
Jan. 23 (UPI) -- Customers and stylists at a barbershop in China were left scrambling for the exit when a cow pushed its way in through the door and ran through the small shop.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Drug-addicted rats' destroying evidence in Houston police lockers
'Drug-addicted rats' destroying evidence in Houston police lockers
iPhones with TikTok installed selling big on eBay after brief ban
iPhones with TikTok installed selling big on eBay after brief ban
Copycat customer wins $200,000 lottery prize in S.C.
Copycat customer wins $200,000 lottery prize in S.C.
Ice marathon runner dons polar bear suit, breaks world record
Ice marathon runner dons polar bear suit, breaks world record
Haircuts interrupted when cow forces its way into barbershop
Haircuts interrupted when cow forces its way into barbershop
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement