Jan. 24 (UPI) -- An Australian surfer got into "a bit of a tussle" with a bronze whaler shark and was able to walk away uninjured -- but his board wasn't quite so lucky.

Dale Kittow, 37, was surfing off Cheynes Beach in West Australia when he spotted the face of a shark in an oncoming wave.

"I just sat on my board and it circled me a few times before it charged at me," Kittow told 9 News' Today. "I jumped off the back and shoved the board in its face and had a bit of a tussle with it.﻿"

Kittow said he was lucky to escape without being bitten.

"I swung my board around and it took a bite out of the back. I jumped off the back of the surfboard," he told the Australian Broadcasting Corp. "I didn't swim off, I didn't want to splash too much. I got back on my board and caught the next wave in."

Kittow discovered once he returned to shore that the shark had taken a big bite out of his surfboard.

"It was a bit of a miracle, really, I was lucky to see it when I did so I could keep my eyes on it and move when I had to﻿," he said.