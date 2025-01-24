Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe Jan. 24 (UPI) -- An Australian surfer got into "a bit of a tussle" with a bronze whaler shark and was able to walk away uninjured -- but his board wasn't quite so lucky. Dale Kittow, 37, was surfing off Cheynes Beach in West Australia when he spotted the face of a shark in an oncoming wave. Advertisement "I just sat on my board and it circled me a few times before it charged at me," Kittow told 9 News' Today. "I jumped off the back and shoved the board in its face and had a bit of a tussle with it." Kittow said he was lucky to escape without being bitten. "I swung my board around and it took a bite out of the back. I jumped off the back of the surfboard," he told the Australian Broadcasting Corp. "I didn't swim off, I didn't want to splash too much. I got back on my board and caught the next wave in." Kittow discovered once he returned to shore that the shark had taken a big bite out of his surfboard. "It was a bit of a miracle, really, I was lucky to see it when I did so I could keep my eyes on it and move when I had to," he said. Advertisement Read More Athlete breaks world record with 44 pull-ups in one minute Virginia woman's $100,000 Powerball win is her second major lottery prize iPhones with TikTok installed selling big on eBay after brief ban