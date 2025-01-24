Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

Jan. 24 (UPI) -- An Australian reptile wrangler responded to a Queensland home where a massive coastal carpet python was found hiding inside a resident's barbecue grill.

Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers 24/7 posted a video to social media showing the scene that unfolded when Stuart McKenzie responded to the home to relocate the snake.

"I've just seen its tail disappear up under the barbecue," McKenzie says in the video.

He opens the bottom compartment of the grill, revealing the back half of the snake as it makes its way up to the cooking area.

"That's not what you need in the barbecue," he says.

McKenzie ended up partially disassembling the barbecue to remove the serpent without injuring it.

"Although this snake was quite easy to get a hold of from the beginning, if Stu was to do so, the snake would've held on tight with the top half of its body and gotten quite the fright," the post explained.