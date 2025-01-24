Trending
Jan. 24, 2025 / 12:25 PM

Hemingway book returned to Connecticut library after 56 years

By Ben Hooper
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- A copy of Ernest Hemingway's The Sun Also Rises was returned to a Connecticut library 56 years late, along with a note explaining the delay and a check to cover the cost of the book.

The Greenwich Library said on social media that the tome might be the facility's "most overdue book of all time."

The returned book was accompanied by a note, reading: "I was born and raised in Greenwich -- my family moved to upstate New York in 1980. I was recently going through some old boxes and found this book. I re-read it and am now returning it -- 56 years late. I am enclosing a check that I hope will cover the cost of replacing the book. Many thanks."

Library officials thanked the former patron in the social media post.

"Luckily we no longer have overdue fines," they wrote. "Thanks to the former patron that mailed this book to us, including a check to replace it with a newer copy."

