Wildlife officers rescue 30 cold-stunned sea turtles in Florida

Jan. 24 (UPI) -- A pair of wildlife officers in Florida rescued 30 cold-stunned sea turtles amid unusually low temperatures in the region.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said on social media that the officers went out on the freezing water in Gulf County and managed to round up 30 cold-stunned sea turtles whose lives were endangered by the cold weather.

"When water temps dip to 50 degrees or below, sea turtles can become weak and unable to swim, floating listlessly in the water or near shore," FWC officials wrote. "Keep in mind that cold-stunned turtles can appear to be dead but often are still alive."

Parts of Florida have experienced 6-8 inches of snow amid the "historic weather event," the FWC said.

"Our officers, staff, and partners are still working diligently to search and rescue cold-stunned sea turtles across our northwest coastlines," the post said.