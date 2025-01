An Arkansas man won $200,000 from a lottery ticket he bought because his wife "had a good feeling." Photo courtesy of the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery

Jan. 24 (UPI) -- An Arkansas man won a $200,000 prize from a scratch-off lottery ticket he bought because his wife "had a good feeling." The Mississippi County winner, identified as Leon S., told Arkansas Scholarship Lottery officials he bought a $10 Multiplier Bonus scratch-off ticket from PJ Express on South Airbase Highway in Blytheville because his wife "had a good feeling" about their lottery chances.

Leon scratched off a $200,000 and immediately told his wife.

"I was stunned! I really didn't say anything, just looked at it," his wife said.

The couple said they plan to use their winnings to save for their daughter's college fund.