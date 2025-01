Virginia woman Jennifer Helfman won $100,000 from a Powerball drawing about two years after winning an even larger sum from an online lottery game. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 23 (UPI) -- A Virginia woman scored $100,000 from a Powerball drawing about two years after she collected $399,392 from an online lottery game. The Virginia Lottery announced Jennifer Helfman won $100,000 when she matched four of the first five winning numbers and the Powerball number in the Dec. 7 drawing. Advertisement

Helfman, who bought her Powerball ticket online, previously won $399,392 playing the Virginia Lottery's Savannah Adventures online game in 2022.

"It feels wonderful," Helfman told Virginia Lottery officials of her repeat win.

Helfman did not reveal whether she has any immediate plans for her latest winnings.