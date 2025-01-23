Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

Jan. 23 (UPI) -- Customers and stylists at a barbershop in China were left scrambling for the exit when a cow pushed its way in through the door and ran through the small shop.

Footage recorded at the barbershop in Nanyang, Henan Province, shows the cow pushing the door open and running into the shop, bumping into multiple pieces of furniture and sending customers in their salon capes rushing for the door.

Advertisement

The cow eventually calms down and stands placidly at the counter, awaiting capture.

The cow was reported to have become agitated while being loaded into a truck and fled from its owner, ending up inside the shop.

The bovine's owner was fined about $137 for failing to control the animal.