iPhones with TikTok installed selling big on eBay after brief ban

Some iPhone owners who didn't delete the app are now selling their devices on eBay, with some asking thousands of dollars for the phones.
At least two iPhones listed as containing the app were sold after being listed for $10,000, but it was unclear what sum was actually paid by the buyers, as the completed listings note "best offer accepted."
One iPhone 15 was sold after two bids for a price of $3,100.
Multiple other ongoing listings are attempting to sell TikTok-enabled iPhones for prices ranging from $100 to $35,000, with one optimistic seller listing an iPhone 15 with TikTok and CapCut, a video editing app with the same Chinese parent company as TikTok, asking $4.9 million.
It remains unclear when TikTok will return to the Apple and Google stores, as talks are ongoing for the future of the app's ownership.