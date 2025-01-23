Trending
Jan. 23, 2025 / 2:21 PM

iPhones with TikTok installed selling big on eBay after brief ban

By Ben Hooper
iPhones loaded with TikTok are being listed for thousands of dollars on eBay amid the app's ongoing absence from the Apple and Google app stores. Photo by Pixabay.com
Jan. 23 (UPI) -- Some iPhones with the TikTok app, which is currently unavailable in the Apple and Google app stores, are fetching big bucks on eBay in the wake of the video-sharing app's brief ban in the United States.

The video-sharing platform returned for U.S. users on Sunday and Monday, but smartphone users who deleted the app during its brief ban have been unable to reinstall it due to its ongoing absence from the Apple and Google app stores.

Some iPhone owners who didn't delete the app are now selling their devices on eBay, with some asking thousands of dollars for the phones.

At least two iPhones listed as containing the app were sold after being listed for $10,000, but it was unclear what sum was actually paid by the buyers, as the completed listings note "best offer accepted."

One iPhone 15 was sold after two bids for a price of $3,100.

Multiple other ongoing listings are attempting to sell TikTok-enabled iPhones for prices ranging from $100 to $35,000, with one optimistic seller listing an iPhone 15 with TikTok and CapCut, a video editing app with the same Chinese parent company as TikTok, asking $4.9 million.

It remains unclear when TikTok will return to the Apple and Google stores, as talks are ongoing for the future of the app's ownership.

