Jan. 23, 2025 / 4:14 PM

Athlete breaks world record with 44 pull-ups in one minute

By Ben Hooper
Jan. 23 (UPI) -- A Chinese fitness influencer broke a Guinness World Record when she completed 44 pull-ups in one minute.

Xie Ting, 44, earned the female version of the title for the most pull-ups in one minute when she officially attempted the record in Guangdong.

She took the title from American athlete Inga Simning, who did 39 pull-ups in one minute in 2022.

"Even though I broke the record, I feel there's still room for improvement. Next time, I'll go for an even higher score," she told Guinness World Records.

