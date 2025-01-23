Athlete breaks world record with 44 pull-ups in one minute

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe Jan. 23 (UPI) -- A Chinese fitness influencer broke a Guinness World Record when she completed 44 pull-ups in one minute. Xie Ting, 44, earned the female version of the title for the most pull-ups in one minute when she officially attempted the record in Guangdong. Advertisement She took the title from American athlete Inga Simning, who did 39 pull-ups in one minute in 2022. "Even though I broke the record, I feel there's still room for improvement. Next time, I'll go for an even higher score," she told Guinness World Records. Read More iPhones with TikTok installed selling big on eBay after brief ban Puzzle prodigy breaks Guinness World Record in Kentucky Haircuts interrupted when cow forces its way into barbershop