Jan. 23 (UPI) -- A Kentucky teenager with a talent for solving a type of puzzle known as a 15 puzzle broke a Guinness World Record by solving 10 of them in 1 minute, 16.13 seconds. John Bradley, a senior at Sayre School in Lexington, said he started solving 15 puzzles in the middle school. The puzzles feature sliding tiles numbered 1-15 and the solver has to arrange them into numerical order. Bradley said he started out on a digital version of the puzzle that was installed on the computers he used in middle school, and soon developed a talent for solving them, even participating in competitions as a "speedslider." "Through my searches, through my competitions and stuff like that, I figured out that this Guinness World Record actually kind of seems breakable," Bradley told LEX 18 news. "I started practicing for like four months straight. I was just doing a few of these every single day." The record to beat for speed-solving 10 puzzles was 1 minute, 23 seconds. Bradley smashed the record with a time of 1 minute, 16.13 seconds. "Honestly, it's unbelievable. It's kind of crazy. When I was younger I never thought that this would happen. This is kind of insane," Bradley said.