Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Jan. 22, 2025 / 1:16 PM

Red-tailed hawk rescued after getting lodged in front grill of SUV

By Ben Hooper
Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

Jan. 22 (UPI) -- A red-tailed hawk is recovering in Massachusetts after being struck by an SUV and getting stuck in the front grill -- requiring help from technicians to escape.

Judy Harmon said she was driving her Honda SUV on Interstate 495 in Chelmsford when she collided with the low-flying bird of prey.

Advertisement

"I saw his wing come up on the hood," Harmon told WCVB-TV. "I said 'oh my god, I think he must still be on the car!'"

Harmon got out of her vehicle to investigate and discovered the hawk was lodged in the front grill.

"When I got out of the car, I looked at him and he turned his head looking at me, he wasn't squawking, his arms were flat out," she said.

A Massachusetts State Police trooper and the local animal control officer responded, but were unable to free the hawk.

They took the vehicle to Nucar Honda of Westford, where service director Stan Dekhtyar set about the task of freeing the avian.

"We were able to take off top layer of plastic shrouding and tilt the grill forward," Dekhtyar said.

The hawk was extracted from the grill and is being treated by veterinarians ahead of an expected release back into the wild.

Advertisement

Read More

Latest Headlines

Mysterious green light over Ontario 'most likely' a meteor
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Mysterious green light over Ontario 'most likely' a meteor
Jan. 22 (UPI) -- A mysterious green light caught on camera in the night sky over Ontario was "most likely" a meteor, one expert said.
Cow escapes trailer, wanders through traffic in Texas
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Cow escapes trailer, wanders through traffic in Texas
Jan. 22 (UPI) -- Emergency responders in Texas were called to a busy road to wrangle a cow that escaped from a trailer and went wandering through traffic.
British choir with average age of 94 named world's oldest
Odd News // 22 hours ago
British choir with average age of 94 named world's oldest
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- A British choir of 17 people with an average age of 94 was officially named the world's oldest choir by Guinness World Records.
Man bounces table tennis ball on bottle caps to break world record
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Man bounces table tennis ball on bottle caps to break world record
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- Serial Guinness World Record-breaker David Rush put his juggling skills to the test to break the record for the fastest time to make 10 alternating hits of a table tennis ball on bottle caps.
Copycat customer wins $200,000 lottery prize in S.C.
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Copycat customer wins $200,000 lottery prize in S.C.
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- A South Carolina woman who copied another customer's purchase at a convenience store won a $200,000 lottery prize.
Moose rescued after falling through ice into New York lake
Odd News // 1 day ago
Moose rescued after falling through ice into New York lake
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- Forest rangers and conservation police in New York came to the rescue of a moose that wandered out onto a frozen lake and fell through the ice into the frigid water.
'Drug-addicted rats' destroying evidence in Houston police lockers
Odd News // 1 day ago
'Drug-addicted rats' destroying evidence in Houston police lockers
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- Police and city officials in Houston said evidence in storage lockers is being destroyed by "drug-addicted rats."
Police find reported iguana on highway shoulder was stuffed toy
Odd News // 1 day ago
Police find reported iguana on highway shoulder was stuffed toy
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- Police in British Columbia responded to a report of a 4-foot-long "live iguana" on the shoulder of a busy highway, but arrived to find the alleged lizard was a stuffed toy.
Turkish woman establishes world record for watermelons crushed with thighs
Odd News // 5 days ago
Turkish woman establishes world record for watermelons crushed with thighs
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- A Turkish woman who crushed five watermelons within a 60-second timeframe, using only her thighs, has set a world record.
Clerk's pick lands customer $500K lotto win in South Carolina
Odd News // 5 days ago
Clerk's pick lands customer $500K lotto win in South Carolina
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- A customer let the store clerk choose their lottery ticket at a convenience store in Manning, South Carolina -- and won $500,000.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Drug-addicted rats' destroying evidence in Houston police lockers
'Drug-addicted rats' destroying evidence in Houston police lockers
Turkish woman establishes world record for watermelons crushed with thighs
Turkish woman establishes world record for watermelons crushed with thighs
Copycat customer wins $200,000 lottery prize in S.C.
Copycat customer wins $200,000 lottery prize in S.C.
British choir with average age of 94 named world's oldest
British choir with average age of 94 named world's oldest
Man bounces table tennis ball on bottle caps to break world record
Man bounces table tennis ball on bottle caps to break world record
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement