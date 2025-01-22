Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

Jan. 22 (UPI) -- A red-tailed hawk is recovering in Massachusetts after being struck by an SUV and getting stuck in the front grill -- requiring help from technicians to escape.

Judy Harmon said she was driving her Honda SUV on Interstate 495 in Chelmsford when she collided with the low-flying bird of prey.

"I saw his wing come up on the hood," Harmon told WCVB-TV. "I said 'oh my god, I think he must still be on the car!'"

Harmon got out of her vehicle to investigate and discovered the hawk was lodged in the front grill.

"When I got out of the car, I looked at him and he turned his head looking at me, he wasn't squawking, his arms were flat out," she said.

A Massachusetts State Police trooper and the local animal control officer responded, but were unable to free the hawk.

They took the vehicle to Nucar Honda of Westford, where service director Stan Dekhtyar set about the task of freeing the avian.

"We were able to take off top layer of plastic shrouding and tilt the grill forward," Dekhtyar said.

The hawk was extracted from the grill and is being treated by veterinarians ahead of an expected release back into the wild.