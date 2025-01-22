Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Jan. 22, 2025 / 4:04 PM

Ice marathon runner dons polar bear suit, breaks world record

By Ben Hooper
Gill Punk broke a Guinness World Record by dressing as a polar bear to run the PolarNight Marathon in Norway. Photo courtesy of Guinness World Records
Gill Punk broke a Guinness World Record by dressing as a polar bear to run the PolarNight Marathon in Norway. Photo courtesy of Guinness World Records

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

Jan. 22 (UPI) -- A British woman donned a polar bear costume to run a frigid Norwegian marathon and break a world record with her time of 4 hours, 58 minutes and 29 seconds.

Gill Punt, 54, a teacher from Essex, took on the PolarNight Marathon in Tromsø, Norway, which took runners on a dark mountain pass in temperatures of about 14 degrees.

Advertisement

Punt crossed the finish line in her polar bear costume, earning the Guinness World Records title for the fastest ice marathon dressed as a mammal (female).

Punt's marathon run raised $25,628 for charity Cancer Research U.K., bringing the total she has raised for the organization over the years to about $2.39 million.

Punt said she uses her runs to raise money for the charity in memory of her father, who died at the age of 56 in 1999.

"I lost my father at a young age to cancer of the bile duct and this awful event began my fundraising adventures for CRUK," she told Guinness World Records. "There is probably not a family in the U.K. or the entire world that has not been affected by this dreadful disease. So I will continue doing all I can to support CRUK in their vital work."

Advertisement

Read More

Latest Headlines

Coyote rescued from wire fence amid sub-zero temperatures
Odd News // 9 minutes ago
Coyote rescued from wire fence amid sub-zero temperatures
Jan. 22 (UPI) -- A Colorado animal control officer braved frigid temperatures -- and an unexpected tumble in the snow -- to rescue a coyote entangled in a wire fence.
North Carolina man wins his second big lottery prize from Cash 5 drawing
Odd News // 16 minutes ago
North Carolina man wins his second big lottery prize from Cash 5 drawing
Jan. 22 (UPI) -- A North Carolina man scored a $120,000 jackpot from a Cash 5 lottery drawing less than four years after winning an even larger sum.
Mysterious green light over Ontario 'most likely' a meteor
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Mysterious green light over Ontario 'most likely' a meteor
Jan. 22 (UPI) -- A mysterious green light caught on camera in the night sky over Ontario was "most likely" a meteor, one expert said.
Red-tailed hawk rescued after getting lodged in front grill of SUV
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Red-tailed hawk rescued after getting lodged in front grill of SUV
Jan. 22 (UPI) -- A red-tailed hawk is recovering after being struck by an SUV and getting stuck in the front grill -- requiring help from technicians to escape.
Cow escapes trailer, wanders through traffic in Texas
Odd News // 4 hours ago
Cow escapes trailer, wanders through traffic in Texas
Jan. 22 (UPI) -- Emergency responders in Texas were called to a busy road to wrangle a cow that escaped from a trailer and went wandering through traffic.
British choir with average age of 94 named world's oldest
Odd News // 23 hours ago
British choir with average age of 94 named world's oldest
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- A British choir of 17 people with an average age of 94 was officially named the world's oldest choir by Guinness World Records.
Man bounces table tennis ball on bottle caps to break world record
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Man bounces table tennis ball on bottle caps to break world record
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- Serial Guinness World Record-breaker David Rush put his juggling skills to the test to break the record for the fastest time to make 10 alternating hits of a table tennis ball on bottle caps.
Copycat customer wins $200,000 lottery prize in S.C.
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Copycat customer wins $200,000 lottery prize in S.C.
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- A South Carolina woman who copied another customer's purchase at a convenience store won a $200,000 lottery prize.
Moose rescued after falling through ice into New York lake
Odd News // 1 day ago
Moose rescued after falling through ice into New York lake
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- Forest rangers and conservation police in New York came to the rescue of a moose that wandered out onto a frozen lake and fell through the ice into the frigid water.
'Drug-addicted rats' destroying evidence in Houston police lockers
Odd News // 1 day ago
'Drug-addicted rats' destroying evidence in Houston police lockers
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- Police and city officials in Houston said evidence in storage lockers is being destroyed by "drug-addicted rats."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Drug-addicted rats' destroying evidence in Houston police lockers
'Drug-addicted rats' destroying evidence in Houston police lockers
Turkish woman establishes world record for watermelons crushed with thighs
Turkish woman establishes world record for watermelons crushed with thighs
Copycat customer wins $200,000 lottery prize in S.C.
Copycat customer wins $200,000 lottery prize in S.C.
British choir with average age of 94 named world's oldest
British choir with average age of 94 named world's oldest
Man bounces table tennis ball on bottle caps to break world record
Man bounces table tennis ball on bottle caps to break world record
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement