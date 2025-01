A North Carolina man collected a $120,000 prize from a Cash 5 lottery drawing after previously winning $141,109 from the same game in 2021. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 22 (UPI) -- A North Carolina man scored a $120,000 jackpot from a Cash 5 lottery drawing less than four years after winning an even larger sum. Durham resident Andrew Stock told North Carolina Education Officials he won a few dollars playing digital instants at night and decided to use some of his winnings to buy a $1 Quick Pick ticket for the Jan. 10 Pick 5 drawing. Advertisement

Stock's ticket turned out to be a $120,000 winner.

"For some reason I just got a feeling that I won," Stock said. "Then I woke up in the morning and saw that I did win."

He previously collected a $141,109 Cash 5 jackpot in August 2021.

"We are just lucky I guess," Stock said. "It's just a numbers game."

Stock said he will use his winnings to invest for retirement.