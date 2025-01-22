Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Jan. 22, 2025 / 11:48 AM

Cow escapes trailer, wanders through traffic in Texas

By Ben Hooper
Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

Jan. 22 (UPI) -- Emergency responders in Texas were called to a busy road to wrangle a cow that escaped from a trailer and went wandering through traffic.

Residents snapped photos Tuesday morning when the cow escaped and was seen wandering through South Beckham Avenue in Tyler.

Advertisement

Emergency responders were summoned to the scene and helped corral the wayward bovine.

The cow was loaded back into the trailer and continued on its way.

Read More

Latest Headlines

British choir with average age of 94 named world's oldest
Odd News // 20 hours ago
British choir with average age of 94 named world's oldest
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- A British choir of 17 people with an average age of 94 was officially named the world's oldest choir by Guinness World Records.
Man bounces table tennis ball on bottle caps to break world record
Odd News // 20 hours ago
Man bounces table tennis ball on bottle caps to break world record
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- Serial Guinness World Record-breaker David Rush put his juggling skills to the test to break the record for the fastest time to make 10 alternating hits of a table tennis ball on bottle caps.
Copycat customer wins $200,000 lottery prize in S.C.
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Copycat customer wins $200,000 lottery prize in S.C.
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- A South Carolina woman who copied another customer's purchase at a convenience store won a $200,000 lottery prize.
Moose rescued after falling through ice into New York lake
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Moose rescued after falling through ice into New York lake
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- Forest rangers and conservation police in New York came to the rescue of a moose that wandered out onto a frozen lake and fell through the ice into the frigid water.
'Drug-addicted rats' destroying evidence in Houston police lockers
Odd News // 1 day ago
'Drug-addicted rats' destroying evidence in Houston police lockers
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- Police and city officials in Houston said evidence in storage lockers is being destroyed by "drug-addicted rats."
Police find reported iguana on highway shoulder was stuffed toy
Odd News // 1 day ago
Police find reported iguana on highway shoulder was stuffed toy
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- Police in British Columbia responded to a report of a 4-foot-long "live iguana" on the shoulder of a busy highway, but arrived to find the alleged lizard was a stuffed toy.
Turkish woman establishes world record for watermelons crushed with thighs
Odd News // 4 days ago
Turkish woman establishes world record for watermelons crushed with thighs
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- A Turkish woman who crushed five watermelons within a 60-second timeframe, using only her thighs, has set a world record.
Clerk's pick lands customer $500K lotto win in South Carolina
Odd News // 5 days ago
Clerk's pick lands customer $500K lotto win in South Carolina
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- A customer let the store clerk choose their lottery ticket at a convenience store in Manning, South Carolina -- and won $500,000.
Swedish duo breaks record for 13-hour table tennis rally
Odd News // 6 days ago
Swedish duo breaks record for 13-hour table tennis rally
Jan. 16 (UPI) -- Swedish table tennis enthusiasts Emil Ohlsson and Fredrik Nilsson, known as the Spin Duo, have set a new record for the longest table tennis rally, lasting 13 hours, 37 minutes and 6 seconds.
Michigan man wins $626,575 Fantasy 5 jackpot with special numbers
Odd News // 6 days ago
Michigan man wins $626,575 Fantasy 5 jackpot with special numbers
Jan. 16 (UPI) -- A Kalamazoo County, Mich., man hit the jackpot with a $626,575 Fantasy 5 win, thanks to a set of numbers he has played for 25 years.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Drug-addicted rats' destroying evidence in Houston police lockers
'Drug-addicted rats' destroying evidence in Houston police lockers
Turkish woman establishes world record for watermelons crushed with thighs
Turkish woman establishes world record for watermelons crushed with thighs
Copycat customer wins $200,000 lottery prize in S.C.
Copycat customer wins $200,000 lottery prize in S.C.
British choir with average age of 94 named world's oldest
British choir with average age of 94 named world's oldest
Moose rescued after falling through ice into New York lake
Moose rescued after falling through ice into New York lake
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement