Cow escapes trailer, wanders through traffic in Texas

Jan. 22 (UPI) -- Emergency responders in Texas were called to a busy road to wrangle a cow that escaped from a trailer and went wandering through traffic.

Residents snapped photos Tuesday morning when the cow escaped and was seen wandering through South Beckham Avenue in Tyler.

Emergency responders were summoned to the scene and helped corral the wayward bovine.

The cow was loaded back into the trailer and continued on its way.