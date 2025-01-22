Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe Jan. 22 (UPI) -- A mysterious green light caught on camera in the night sky over Ontario was "most likely" a meteor, one expert said. A Stittsville resident's doorbell camera captured footage of the green light appearing to fall out of the sky about 9:15 p.m. Tuesday. Advertisement The International Meteor Organization logged numerous reports of a fireball sighting at the same time in Ontario, Quebec, and New York. Gary Boyle, aka The Backyard Astronomer, told CTV News the object could have been a meteor or "even space junk, but most likely a small piece of the leftover material that created the solar system." Read More Red-tailed hawk rescued after getting lodged in front grill of SUV Cow escapes trailer, wanders through traffic in Texas British choir with average age of 94 named world's oldest