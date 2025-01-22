Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

Jan. 22 (UPI) -- A mysterious green light caught on camera in the night sky over Ontario was "most likely" a meteor, one expert said.

A Stittsville resident's doorbell camera captured footage of the green light appearing to fall out of the sky about 9:15 p.m. Tuesday.

The International Meteor Organization logged numerous reports of a fireball sighting at the same time in Ontario, Quebec, and New York.

Gary Boyle, aka The Backyard Astronomer, told CTV News the object could have been a meteor or "even space junk, but most likely a small piece of the leftover material that created the solar system."