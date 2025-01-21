Copycat customer wins $200,000 lottery prize in S.C.

A South Carolina woman copied another customer's purchase at a Summerville store and won a $200,000 lottery prize. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 21 (UPI) -- A South Carolina woman who copied another customer's purchase at a convenience store won a $200,000 lottery prize. The Summerville woman told South Carolina Education Lottery officials she was waiting in line at Parkers on Linger Longer Drive in Summerville when the customer in front of her bought a $200,000 Gold Rush scratch-off ticket.

The woman told the clerk to give her $25 worth of the same $5 ticket as the other customer, and she headed home to watch a football game.

The player said she scratched the tickets off at halftime and ended up abandoning the game when she revealed a $200,000 prize on the last ticket.

"I thought this can't be real," the winner recalled. "I didn't watch the rest of the game, because I kept going in the kitchen to look at the ticket."

The woman said she plans to save her winnings for retirement.

"I hope the gentlemen in line in front of me won something good on his tickets too," she said.

