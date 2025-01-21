Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

Jan. 21 (UPI) -- Forest rangers and conservation police in New York came to the rescue of a moose that wandered out onto a frozen lake and fell through the ice into the frigid water.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation said forest rangers and environmental conservation police officers were called to Lake Abanakee in the town of Indian Lake on a report of a moose that fell through the ice.

The responders found the moose had fallen into the water and was surrounded on all sides by ice, about 200 feet from the town's beach.

The rescuers donned cold water rescue gear and ventured out onto the ice. They used a chainsaw to cut a path for the moose to make its way to shallow water, where it could climb out unassisted.

"Once free from the water, the moose made several attempts to get up before regaining its strength, standing up on the stable ice, and walking off into the woods," the DEC said.