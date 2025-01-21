Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Jan. 21, 2025 / 1:14 PM

Moose rescued after falling through ice into New York lake

By Ben Hooper
Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

Jan. 21 (UPI) -- Forest rangers and conservation police in New York came to the rescue of a moose that wandered out onto a frozen lake and fell through the ice into the frigid water.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation said forest rangers and environmental conservation police officers were called to Lake Abanakee in the town of Indian Lake on a report of a moose that fell through the ice.

Advertisement

The responders found the moose had fallen into the water and was surrounded on all sides by ice, about 200 feet from the town's beach.

The rescuers donned cold water rescue gear and ventured out onto the ice. They used a chainsaw to cut a path for the moose to make its way to shallow water, where it could climb out unassisted.

"Once free from the water, the moose made several attempts to get up before regaining its strength, standing up on the stable ice, and walking off into the woods," the DEC said.

Read More

Latest Headlines

'Drug-addicted rats' destroying evidence in Houston police lockers
Odd News // 1 hour ago
'Drug-addicted rats' destroying evidence in Houston police lockers
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- Police and city officials in Houston said evidence in storage lockers is being destroyed by "drug-addicted rats."
Police find reported iguana on highway shoulder was stuffed toy
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Police find reported iguana on highway shoulder was stuffed toy
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- Police in British Columbia responded to a report of a 4-foot-long "live iguana" on the shoulder of a busy highway, but arrived to find the alleged lizard was a stuffed toy.
Turkish woman establishes world record for watermelons crushed with thighs
Odd News // 4 days ago
Turkish woman establishes world record for watermelons crushed with thighs
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- A Turkish woman who crushed five watermelons within a 60-second timeframe, using only her thighs, has set a world record.
Clerk's pick lands customer $500K lotto win in South Carolina
Odd News // 4 days ago
Clerk's pick lands customer $500K lotto win in South Carolina
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- A customer let the store clerk choose their lottery ticket at a convenience store in Manning, South Carolina -- and won $500,000.
Swedish duo breaks record for 13-hour table tennis rally
Odd News // 5 days ago
Swedish duo breaks record for 13-hour table tennis rally
Jan. 16 (UPI) -- Swedish table tennis enthusiasts Emil Ohlsson and Fredrik Nilsson, known as the Spin Duo, have set a new record for the longest table tennis rally, lasting 13 hours, 37 minutes and 6 seconds.
Michigan man wins $626,575 Fantasy 5 jackpot with special numbers
Odd News // 5 days ago
Michigan man wins $626,575 Fantasy 5 jackpot with special numbers
Jan. 16 (UPI) -- A Kalamazoo County, Mich., man hit the jackpot with a $626,575 Fantasy 5 win, thanks to a set of numbers he has played for 25 years.
Deer crashes through window of Michigan medical office
Odd News // 5 days ago
Deer crashes through window of Michigan medical office
Jan. 15 (UPI) -- Employees at a doctor's office in Michigan handled an unusual breaking-and-entering situation when a deer crashed in through a window.
Blind, deaf dog found stuck in fence a half mile from home
Odd News // 5 days ago
Blind, deaf dog found stuck in fence a half mile from home
Jan. 15 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers were able to reunite a blind and deaf dog with his owner after the canine wandered away from home and was found stuck in a fence three days later.
Unwanted video game interruption turns out to be $50,000 lottery prize
Odd News // 5 days ago
Unwanted video game interruption turns out to be $50,000 lottery prize
Jan. 15 (UPI) -- A Missouri man said he was hesitant to pause his video game when a friend called but it turned out to be good news: the duo had won a $50,000 lottery prize.
Minnesota Ice Festival boasts world's largest ice maze
Odd News // 6 days ago
Minnesota Ice Festival boasts world's largest ice maze
Jan. 15 (UPI) -- The Minnesota Ice Festival's 18,148.88-square-foot ice maze has been officially certified as the largest in the world by Guinness World Records.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Turkish woman establishes world record for watermelons crushed with thighs
Turkish woman establishes world record for watermelons crushed with thighs
'Drug-addicted rats' destroying evidence in Houston police lockers
'Drug-addicted rats' destroying evidence in Houston police lockers
Coyote makes 'a mistake,' winds up in Aldi refrigerated shelf
Coyote makes 'a mistake,' winds up in Aldi refrigerated shelf
Swedish duo breaks record for 13-hour table tennis rally
Swedish duo breaks record for 13-hour table tennis rally
Minnesota Ice Festival boasts world's largest ice maze
Minnesota Ice Festival boasts world's largest ice maze
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement